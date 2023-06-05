It isn’t exactly a case of dueling town halls, but it is possible to tune in to Monday night town halls conducted by both the majority and minority leaders of the Pennsylvania State Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said he will gather feedback from community residents during a live telephone town hall meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. today.
Pittman’s office said individuals from Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties can register to participate in the tele-town hall by visiting https://senatorpittman.com/access-live/.
“I look forward to this time to connect with constituents to share what is currently happening in Harrisburg and to discuss important local needs,” Pittman said. “I appreciate the opportunity to hear the perspective of area residents, and engage in a thoughtful discussion of issues facing Pennsylvania and communities across the 41st Senatorial District.”
His staff said that link also can be used for audio streaming, which will be available immediately prior to the event. Additionally, a link to the event page is available on Sen. Pittman’s website at www.senatorpittman.com.
Meanwhile, primarily in the Allegheny County communities that makes up the 43rd Senatorial District, including parts of the city of Pittsburgh and 12 eastern suburbs, Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh, is holding a telephone town hall at 6:30 p.m.
Costa said participants can either ask questions about Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget address and the Senate Democratic Caucus’ legislative priorities, or simply remain on the line to listen to the discussion.
Costa said his constituents can RSVP at SenatorCosta.com/TTH, and/or reach out to his office with any questions or technical difficulties.
