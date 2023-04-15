HARRISBURG — A tax credit proposed by the Shapiro Administration for new teachers, nurses and police officers came under scrutiny Friday, during the last of a series of state Senate Appropriations Committee budget hearings.

As proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro in his budget address and touted by the governor on occasions ever since, there could be a personal income tax credit of up to $2,500 every year for up to three years for any new teacher, nurse, police officer, or trooper who earns a new license or certification, or for anyone who already has a license in those fields and decides to move to Pennsylvania for work.