HARRISBURG — A tax credit proposed by the Shapiro Administration for new teachers, nurses and police officers came under scrutiny Friday, during the last of a series of state Senate Appropriations Committee budget hearings.
As proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro in his budget address and touted by the governor on occasions ever since, there could be a personal income tax credit of up to $2,500 every year for up to three years for any new teacher, nurse, police officer, or trooper who earns a new license or certification, or for anyone who already has a license in those fields and decides to move to Pennsylvania for work.
“While I appreciate Gov. Shapiro recognizing the need to invest in the future of our labor market, his incentive is asking some employees to pay their taxes to benefit a certain subset of other employees, which is an approach that picks winners and losers,” state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, told two Shapiro cabinet members during that Friday hearing.
The 41st District state senator suggested that less tax money should be taken out of paychecks across the board.
“A personal income tax cut to allow all workers to keep more in their paychecks should receive serious consideration as part of the 2023-24 state budget,” Pittman said as he questioned state Budget Secretary Uri Monson and Acting Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil.
“It is critical we find ways to address the needs of our workforce across Pennsylvania,” Pittman said. “This specific proposal does not adequately address the crisis we have in our labor force. In Pennsylvania, we need a plethora of skilled workers across a wide array of fields. While police officers, nurses and teachers are vital to our communities, so are bus drivers, (emergency medical technicians), correction officers and (certified driver’s-licensed) drivers, to name a few.”
Munson said Pittman was expressing a fair concern.
“And it is one that we struggle with when talking about it,” the state budget secretary said. “One of the goals of the program is we wanted to make it easy, not create more red tape, so we wanted positions that were certified, and we can track the certifications, so it would be a very simple process for folks to include with their (personal income tax) form for the rebate. We also want the incentive focused clearly on new people coming in.”
Munson acknowledged he has received many inquiries about the proposed tax credit.
“These are three professions that have significant impact on the issues facing the commonwealth,” Munson continued. “This is a starting point for this discussion, and one that we look forward to continuing.”
The majority leader and the cabinet members did find common ground on the need to deal with red tape.
For instance, Munson said efforts are being considered to streamline the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a source of state funds for capital projects. He expressed the hope that such efforts can be accomplished.
“Right now we are looking at our procurement processes, to see what barriers we can remove, in order to modernize and streamline our procurements,” McNeil said. “We are looking at the barriers that we put in place, the self-imposed ones, and we are trying to eliminate those, so we can have a more speedy type of delivery model for some of the procurements that are in need.”
The budget hearings began March 20 and, with a break for Passover and Easter, continued through Friday.