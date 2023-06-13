Sen. Joe Pittman

Sen. Joe Pittman

 Submitted photo

State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said the spending proposed in the $46.5 billion 2023-24 state budget approved June 5 along a party-line vote by House members is nowhere close to being a sustainable amount.

“It is $1.4 billion more than what the governor proposed,” Pittman said Monday. “I don’t see how we can entertain a number like that.”