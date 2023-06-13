State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said the spending proposed in the $46.5 billion 2023-24 state budget approved June 5 along a party-line vote by House members is nowhere close to being a sustainable amount.
“It is $1.4 billion more than what the governor proposed,” Pittman said Monday. “I don’t see how we can entertain a number like that.”
House Bill 611, a measure House Majority Leader Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery County, termed “modest in its reach, but balanced and affordable,” went from the lower chamber with its 102-101 Democratic edge to the Appropriations Committee in a Senate that is 28-22 Republican.
Still, Pittman does not expect a long delay in reaching agreement on a 2023-24 budget — it won’t be all summer, he predicted — but added that it would be a tall order to reach an agreement by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year on June 30.
The budget passed last week did get a thumbs up from Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
In a “legislative update” Monday, PASSHE spokeswoman Jennifer Hoover said HB 611 was “an encouraging first step in the process,” with a 6 percent base increase for the system that includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as well as $30 billion in additional support.
“These appropriation levels would allow the chancellor to strongly recommend to the (PASSHE) Board of Governors a tuition freeze for a fifth consecutive year,” Hoover wrote. “We see this kind of investment as a positive step in the right direction in the budget negotiations.”
Pittman said he is willing to work with PASSHE, to “make sure there are no tuition increases,” adding, “students pay enough for their college.”
The Senate majority leader also shares the concern of PASSHE and its institutions about declining enrollment, saying, “at a minimum,” a stabilized enrollment is important.
Pittman also was asked about other matters in an interview with The Indiana Gazette:
• “I can’t envision our side reconsidering” three constitutional amendments the Senate approved earlier this year.
The state Senate approved a constitutional amendment that would open a two-year window in what otherwise would be the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse, something House Democratic leaders also want — but it was passed along with other proposed amendments that would expand voter ID rules, mandate additional election audits, and make it easier for the General Assembly to override regulations issued by the governor.
The House Democratic majority passed an amendment dealing with child sexual abuse and urged the Senate to go along with just that measure.
Pittman, however, said all three questions are important — and he saw no problem with turning all three proposed amendments over to the voters to consider.
• In May, the state House approved what Lt. Gov. Austin Davis called “bold steps to address the epidemic of gun violence in our communities.” House Bill 714 would require background checks on every sale of a firearm, while House Bill 1018 would provide a mechanism for loved ones, family members or law enforcement to ask a judge to hold a hearing to temporarily disarm someone in crisis — otherwise known as a “red flag” mechanism.
Pittman is concerned about HB 1018, saying it could infringe on due process, affecting a person’s opportunity to defend himself through the legal process.
• The Senate has passed a bill that would rename the Department of Environmental Protection the Department of Environmental Services.
“I think it makes sense,” Pittman said.
Senate Bill 691, sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Bradford County, was referred to the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
• While the majority leader was on his way to Harrisburg Monday for meetings including a press briefing, Pittman and his fellow state senators are not scheduled to return to session until next Monday, June 19.
On the other hand, the state House is scheduled to reconvene today.
Also today, a group of state House members from both parties planned a press conference this morning to discuss a bipartisan “Meet Me in the Middle” caucus.
Rep. Jill Cooper, R-Murrysville, whose district includes communities along the Westmoreland County shore of the Kiskiminetas River, is involved along with Reps. Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia, Jamie Flick, R-Lycoming County, and Patty Kim, D-Dauphin County.
