State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, was reappointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, to serve as chairman of the Senate Urban Affairs & Housing Committee.
“We are looking at a number of issues that are expected to come our way this session,” Pittman said in a news release.
“One of the key areas will be consideration of the federal funding being distributed for landlord and tenant assistance. We expect to play an active role in determining the state’s role in distributing that money.”
The Urban Affairs & Housing Committee is responsible for reviewing legislation and resolutions related to such matters as the use, transference, inspection and protection of real property; vacant and unimproved public lands; public housing and urban development; and land banks, condominiums, cooperatives and planned communities.
“Locally, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties have done a great job with a local land bank effort,” Pittman said. “It is allowing them to go into communities, reclaim blighted properties and turn them around and get them on the tax rolls. It has been a great program.”
The committee also has oversight over the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
Also locally, Corman named Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, and former state representative in northern Indiana County, as chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee; and Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, as chairman of the Senate Rules & Executive Nominations Committee.
Elsewhere, in the state House, Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, announced the reappointment of state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, to the board of the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PennVEST.
PennVEST funds sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects throughout the state.
Struzzi said PennVEST also plays a key role in dealing with businesses that are considering relocation and/or expansion into Pennsylvania.