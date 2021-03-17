Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman has reappointed state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, to continue serving on the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) Board. He has represented the Senate Republican Caucus on the board since June 2019.
“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to continue serving on the PENNVEST Board,” Pittman said in a news release. “PENNVEST financing has been a key catalyst in promoting several major water and sewer projects in the 41st District which have boosted our local economy and created job opportunities.”
PENNVEST provides grants and low-interest loans to fund sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects throughout the state.
“This financing is important and essential to municipalities and municipal authorities across the commonwealth. It enables small communities to build essential water and sewer systems,” Pittman said. “PENNVEST helps promote infrastructure improvements that enhance a region’s attractiveness for residential and commercial development.”