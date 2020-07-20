In a letter dated July 14 but made public this morning, state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, repeated two earlier appeals to Gov. Tom Wolf regarding Pennsylvania coal policy.
He again urged the Wolf administration to work with the General Assembly “in determining the most appropriate path forward” regarding state energy policy and the governor’s plan to join the commonwealth to the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Pittman also referred to a Feb. 12 letter to Wolf in which his objective “was to engage your administration in establishing a plan to take advantage of emerging technologies, modernize existing power plants, and build new power generators that continue to use our abundant natural resources in a more efficient and environmentally friendly manner.”
It was regarding the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory announcing $64 million in federal funding for Carbon Capture Technology research.
“Our commonwealth should explore all avenues relating to CCT so we can use our resources efficiently while evolving into new technologies that ensure we limit our carbon emissions when possible,” Pittman wrote.
The Indiana County senator referred to the bipartisan support House Bill 2025 received in passing that chamber. HB 2025 is sponsored by Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and was referred last week to the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
There Pittman is vice chairman and majority chairman Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, is a co-sponsor of Pittman’s companion Senate Bill 950.
Both bills require that RGGI be “vetted through the Legislature.” House Bill 2025 has been criticized by environmental organizations such as PennFuture, which told its supporters, “having to pay to pollute isn’t popular with polluters, and their friends in Harrisburg are doing everything they can to stop this process from advancing.”
The governor’s press office could not be reached for comment at press time today.
Earlier this month, the administration touted a Department of Environmental Protection analysis claiming that cutting carbon dioxide pollution from power plants would save hundreds of lives and billions of dollars in Pennsylvania.
It also said that participation in RGGI would drive up economic activity by billions of dollars in the Keystone State and create tens of thousands of new jobs.
Asked at the time if there were specifics available for Indiana County, DEP spokesman Neil Shader said there were no regional breakdowns at that time on job figures, but “Indiana County will obviously be a key focus” once that changes.