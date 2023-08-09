A Pittsburgh man now serving time in the Allegheny County Jail also will grace the Indiana County Jail for up to two years less one day, after a sentencing Tuesday before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
On Sept. 3, 2022, Indiana Borough Police conducted a traffic stop at 11:24 p.m. along the 100 block of South Seventh Street and encountered Joseph Dogan.
Police said Dogan, now 24, fled on foot from the vehicle and was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
On June 30, he entered guilty pleas for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a second-degree misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
On Tuesday, Bianco ordered Dogan to serve 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for the possession count, followed by two years’ probation, while for resisting arrest he was sentenced to six to 12 months in Indiana County Jail, and then paroled forthwith.
He also was fined for the drug-related felony.
Also in Common Pleas Court Tuesday, Bianco sentenced Suil Maisonet, 26, of Chester, Chester County, for a second-degree felony count of possession of contraband by an inmate to two to four additional years in a state correctional institution.
While the charges were filed for White Township, where SCI-Pine Grove is located, Maisonet presently is in SCI-Chester.
In another county courtroom, Common Pleas Juge Gina R. Force sentenced Dawnyel B. Tracy, 43, of Gipsy, to 13 days to six months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of indirect criminal contempt. Tracy then was paroled forthwith, but also assessed court costs and a fine.
