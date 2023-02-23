Pittsburgh TV show profiles area diner

With a spread of its specialties on the table and pies in the cooler behind them, KDKA-TV’s Jeff Roupe, at right, prepared a live shot from Dolly’s Diner in North Apollo, Armstrong County, during a “Diner Week” feature on “Pittsburgh Today Live” Wednesday morning.
“PTL” reporter Mikey Hood, to Roupe’s right, prepares to interview Dolly McCoy, standing, who has owned the family-run diner along Route 66/56 since last summer, and McCoy’s daughter Toni Stefanick, seated, who is involved in an establishment that now covers four generations of the McCoy family, with the addition of Stefanick’s granddaughter Scarlet Grafton, who will be 2 months old Saturday.