The patch of ground between the first-grade and second-grade classroom wings at Ben Franklin Elementary School never was taken too seriously.
No one used it, especially the kids. It’s a little rough, overgrown a bit.
“It was always, ‘You don’t go out in that area!’” said Sean Moran, sharing a flashback.
He wasn’t allowed there back in the early 1980s when he was a student.
Now that he’s a grown-up, and a first-grade teacher on the BFES faculty, Moran is breaking free.
That one-third acre, where students used to just look at each other across the way, is getting some use now and Moran is leading a grassroots charge to make it a regular part of education.
Teachers started herding their little students out there during mask breaks during the pandemic restrictions of the past school year. They all got a break from face coverings, enjoyed some fresh air.
The great idea that won over the Indiana school board back in February was that teachers brought classroom items out with them, when the weather was good, and taught full classes on that patch of ground.
And they started without asking the school board for scarce public dollars.
Why couldn’t it turn into a full-fledged outdoor classroom like any inside the brick building?
In four short months, Moran’s inspired vision of learning areas with wooden seating, tables and decorations and a de facto lab for lessons about plants, gardening and weather, has gone to paper with architectural concepts of the whole area set up for learning.
“I’ve always thought that we had all this unused space but there never was a vision,” school Principal Kelli Urbani said. “The more we talked about it, the more the vision came alive. I’m very excited about what the space has to offer.”
From time of tree stump seating and a portable whiteboard for lessons last September to the dismissal of kids for summer break, Moran has developed an informal prospectus that, importantly, has convinced business people, parents and other Ben Franklin alumni like himself to open their checkbooks.
The dream layout has a welcome area, a food area (lunch tables), a sensory area, a reading area, raised garden beds, a butterfly garden, an amphitheater and a small sheltered pavilion.
“I suggested spaces for play-based learning, so kids can get out, a place to take off their masks,” Moran said.
“We formed a committee and needed to get the word out. We have a Facebook page, ‘BF Outdoor Learning Space,’ and from there we sent letters to businesses and the Chamber of Commerce.”
Moran and Urbani said the possibilities are wide open. An online calendar would allow teachers to reserve certain parts at certain times. The chance of regularly scheduled classes meeting there every week is in the mix.
They held a Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser, they’re selling T-shirts, and they’re offering naming rights to top donors who help put sections of the classroom together.
“We have 22 classrooms altogether and obviously we’ll have teachers sign it out in kind of a rotation. But as Sean said, I think that there will be times of year when any grade level could spend more time out there.
“Imagine second-graders coming out to see caterpillars, watch the caterpillars grow, learn about the life cycle, watch them go into their chrysalis, and when they emerge we will have a butterfly garden, so they’ll stick around longer and the children can observe them,” Urbani said.
She envisions incorporating components of the outdoor classroom into the new literacy curriculum.
The open-air learning area could inspire learning in non-traditional areas like how to make and use compost, or how to build and care for garden beds.
There’s interest in the project from the YMCA across the road from the school. Shanna Scordo, of EarthCraft, has helped design the butterfly garden. Don Huey Construction, Jarvie Tree Service and the masonry class at Indiana County Technology Center are on board as volunteers, Moran said.
The list of contributors and providers is fluid and changing, and Moran said all support is appreciated and worthy of recognition.
As go the donations, so goes the construction. Deadlines are capital dependent.
Moran believes that project has spirited support so far because the teachers are taking ownership and have more of a vested interest than if the district had hired engineers and contractors to build it all.
“It’s a labor of love,” Moran said.
“For Sean, this is his alma mater,” Urbani said. “This is going to be a legacy thing for us. We want to have a big hand in the decisions that are made and how it’s going to look.”
Contributions are accepted by check payable to Indiana Area School District and earmarked to the outdoor classroom project.