In a meeting that lasted three minutes Tuesday night, White Township Planning Commission approved a final site plan submitted by Pennsylvania American Water for a booster pump station at its Oak Hills facility along Overlook Drive at the end of Locust Street.
Commissioner Rich Gallo made the motion and Commissioner George Lenz seconded the motion for the 12-by-16-foot brick booster pump station, with a drain on its roof to carry water into a nearby stormwater pond.
Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said the project will require a township highway occupancy permit for a right-of-way on Overlook Drive and a Uniform Construction Code permit for its construction.
The consulting firm of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman in Altoona provided the drawings considered by the planners.
Also Tuesday, Anderson told the planning commission that the township is applying to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for a Complete Streets Policy grant of less than $5,000.
It is a spinoff of the state’s WalkWorks program that would aid the township in development of a plan for routes accessible to all modes of transportation. Anderson said the township has a letter of support for its application from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.