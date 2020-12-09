At its meeting Tuesday night, the White Township Planning Commission gave conditional approval to a transition of the former Troop A, Indiana, state police barracks to an expanded state Department of Labor and Industry facility.
According to a preliminary/final site plan, DLI wants to add 5,486 square feet and 39 parking spaces to the former barracks at 4221 Route 286 West.
At last month’s commission meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Matt Genchur said additional stormwater retention would be required.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the panel said final approval would be required from the township engineer to a stormwater management plan.
On the other hand, because the location is surrounded by commercial properties, no buffers will be required.
State troopers used the Route 286 location for nearly two decades. In March 2019 they moved to their present location, some 500 yards away along Fenton Road.
Tuesday’s meeting again was a short one, but the commission also was able to tackle two final minor subdivisions.
One involves a property owned by Thomas Trimble along Nibert Road, straddling the White-Rayne township line, that required some notice from Indiana County planners and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
It’s a 2-acre lot that will be a side-lot addition onto property owned by Wayne Simmons. The properties in question include some land in Rayne Township that are 100 percent assessed in White Township.
The other involves property belonging to Mark Plivelic along Waterworks Road. A portion of it had been subdivided and sold with a house several years ago, leaving a 20-foot-wide access off Waterworks Road.
While an existing barn and shed will be in the subdivided property, it will be considered a non-building lot, with no sewer connection planned at this time. A review by county officials also still is needed.