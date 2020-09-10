The White Township Planning Commission has given preliminary blessings to a major subdivision at 598 Lutz School Road.
At its meeting Tuesday, the panel approved what would be the first of two phases for the Leo J. Kay II property, where 11 lots would be created, each measuring roughly half an acre. A 1,000-foot road with a cul-de-sac also is part of that first phase.
A second phase on the Kay property would involve nine lots.
The commission also gave final approval to two minor subdivisions.
Betty Jobe is turning over 4.142 acres along Zehner Road to Uriah Miller. She would retain 5.006 acres.
Miller has no plans for development of the property.
Tom Huff is acquiring 0.179 acres from a neighbor to facilitate an upgrading of his home and garage, including the building of an apartment.
The commission also turned down a modification request from Nesa Phillipi and Gerald McKinney for a front deck at their home along Gorman Avenue. The home already had a 42-foot setback, less than the required 50 feet. The proposed modification would have moved the home six to eight feet closer to the road.
Also, the commission was told by the Verrichia Group that it does plan to move forward with a site plan for redevelopment. Such notice was required because a current five-year revised plan expires next month.