Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc. is planning its seventh annual “Running for the Gold” 5K Run/Walk.
The in-person, family-friendly community event will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Hoodlebug Trail. Runners and walkers will start the race at 9 a.m. For those unable to attend on June 3, runners and walkers may do the 5K virtually.
Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc. has more than 50 active members who strive to benefit the community. The club has been active for more than 68 years in Indiana County. Quotarians are especially known for their service to deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals, and disadvantaged women and children.
The Quota 5K Run/Walk is an event that promotes healthy living. Raised funds benefit two Quota-sponsored scholarships: the Quota Gold Scholarship and the IUP Speech Scholarship.
The Gold Scholarship was established in honor of Quota’s charter members upon the occasion of Quota’s 50th Gold Anniversary. It provides financial support to non-traditional female students who wish to further their education in order to accomplish professional and career goals. In the past, these scholarships have funded study in a variety of professions, ranging from cosmetology to auto mechanics to office management.
The IUP Speech Scholarship fits with Quota’s mission to support the deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals. The IUP Speech Scholarship offers scholarships to students in IUP’s Speech-Language Pathology major. Scholarship recipients demonstrate good academic performance, service to others and professional goals to serve the language-impaired community.
Donations in addition to the race registration can be made at the registration site.
Current sponsors for the Running for the Gold event are the Reschini Group; Indiana Regional Medical Center; Colonial Motor Mart/Toyota; Profire Energy; First Commonwealth Bank; Jennifer Cunningham Speech Services; Women of the Moose; S&T Bank; Cunningham Meats; InFirst Bank; Ron and Julia Santello; Merrill Lynch; Indiana Moose Lodge #174; Miller Plumbing and Heating; Peles Family; Helwig Insurance; Innovations of Home; FOE #1468; Berkshire Hathaway — Steffee & Obitz; Marion Center Bank and TEC (Technology & Entrepreneurship Center).
Over its 68 years, Quota has supported the Alice Paul House, a shelter for battered women and their children; supported families through The Salvation Army Treasures for Children program and Hopeful Hearts; made donations to the Miracle League of Indiana County and to the ICCAP Power Pack program to feed children; volunteered for fundraising activities; and held mentoring events for children in the Big Hearts Little Hands program at the Indiana County YMCA. Quota of Indiana also has supported youths in the Justice Works program and the It’s A Wonderful Life celebration. Quota’s speech and hearing committee works to furnish earplugs, free of charge, to organizations and groups throughout Indiana County.
Membership in Quota is open to all. For more information about Quota of Indiana, contact club president Julia Santello at india naquotaprez@gmail.com, visit Quota on Facebook or visit the website at www.in dypaquota.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.