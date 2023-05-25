Quota 5K

Pictured, from left, are Tae Ayers, representing S&T Bank; Annie Rizzo, representing IRMC; Quotarian Liz LaBryer, 5K Committee co-chair and representing First Commonwealth; Quotarian Jamie Ellis, representing Women of the Moose; Sarah Ramer, representing The Reschini Group; and Betsy Lauber, 5K Committee co-chair.

 Submitted photo

Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc. is planning its seventh annual “Running for the Gold” 5K Run/Walk.

The in-person, family-friendly community event will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Hoodlebug Trail. Runners and walkers will start the race at 9 a.m. For those unable to attend on June 3, runners and walkers may do the 5K virtually.