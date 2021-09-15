The shuttered Ponderosa restaurant at 1416 Indian Springs Road in White Township will be razed to make room for a new car wash under a plan approved Tuesday by the White Township planning commission.
Hutton Indiana/Indian Springs PA ST LLC will develop an automated, conveyor-style ModWash car wash at the location, said Chris Anderson, assistant township manager.
Drivers will not be required to leave vehicles during washing, according to township officials. Vacuum cleaning stalls will also be available.
Anderson said the plan reduces the paved surface of the lot by 33 percent and noted 20 percent of the water used at the facility will be recycled.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring.
The final site plan was approved pending the township being provided with results of a stormwater facility inspection, the purchase of additional sanitary sewer taps and assurances that vehicles can make the turns in the facility.
The planning commission also approved a final site plan for Hilltop Fundamental Baptist Church at 4859 Route 286 West.
The plan expands the recreation building, adding a 10-by-40 foot storage facility and 20-by-100 feet of additional classroom space.
In addition, the commission approved a final minor subdivision for Frank D. Romani on West Pike, combining four lots into two, and final minor subdivision for Ronald E. Lowman Jr. on Water Street at White Avenue, adding an existing side lot to another parcel.