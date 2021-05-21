After canceling most of the planned activities at the 2020 Northern Appalachian Folk Festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are planning a full-blown return to the 500 block of Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
Plans are in development for a festival from Sept. 9 to 11, with a Children’s Alley provided on Saturday, Sept. 11, by the Children’s Advisory Council, and a storytelling/lying contest.
As detailed on the naffinc.org website, the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival is dedicated to preserving the past, promoting the present and securing the future of regional music, art, folkways, foodways and other related forms of cultural expression through education, presentation and participation. Festival organizers seek to contribute to the region’s “quality of life,” enrich the cultural environment, create jobs and stimulate the economy and strengthen relationships with local communities and the general public, according to the website.
Organizers said Delaney Chevrolet remains a major sponsor of the festival, which also will feature craft vendors. Those interested in displaying their crafts can contact Laura Jeffrey at (724) 762-6521.
As has been the case in recent years, organizer Jim Dougherty said the festival will include another Walk of Fame class, this time honoring all six members posthumously:
• Gifford Pinchot (1865-1946), first head of the United States Forest Service and 28th governor of Pennsylvania, for his work with the environment.
• Dr. Jonas Salk (1914-1995), who developed one of the first successful polio vaccines at the University of Pittsburgh, for his public health achievement.
• Carlton Haselrig (1966-2020), who won six NCAA titles in wrestling, three times in Division II, three times in Division I, while at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and was an All-Pro offensive guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, as a sports standout.
• John Brown (1800-1859), perhaps better known for his seizure of the United States arsenal at Harpers Ferry (then in Virginia, now West Virginia), but also was a conductor on the Underground Railroad, for which Indiana County was a pivotal way station, as an example of someone who worked for human rights.
• Ken “Hiram” Holliday (1945-2019), who is being remembered for a well-known love for music, dating to his playing trumpet in the marching band at Indiana High School.
• Paul Fuller, who as director of the Workers’ Education Program for the United Mine Workers District 2 implemented a series of “labor chautauquas” in the 1920s, with lectures and entertainment by local talent, for his contribution to education.
Those needing more information can contact organizer Tony DeLoreto at (724) 840-5661. Others on the planning committee include Laura Jeffrey, Kathy Abbey-Baker, Cindy Rogers, Jim Resh, Jim Dougherty, Sherry Beatty and Judy Holliday.