A detox facility proposed at the former Grapevine/Whitey’s Pizza building in Coral will not be moving forward at that location, officials said Monday.
Last month, plans were announced for St. Michael’s Sanctuary LLC, a “fully functional, 28-bed, on-hospital detoxification inpatient facility that treats dual diagnosis patients who suffer from both mental illness and addiction,” according Jason T. Link and Rob Grettler, who proposed the center.
But on Monday, David Smyers, chairman of the Center Township board of supervisors, said those plans have changed.
Smyers said Link and Grettler contacted the Indiana-Armstrong-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission to say “that they were no longer interested in putting the drug detox center in Coral-Graceton,” due to push back from residents and hesitance from the commission to provide the necessary permits to operate.
Smyers said officials with the commission, at the town-hall style meeting after the announcement, expressed concern there is not enough need in this area for that service and that beds go unfilled in nearby facilities.
Link confirmed the decision in an email Monday.
“We decided not to pursue the operation in Coral because of all the local opposition and the high level of stigma relating to addiction within that community,” Link wrote.
Smyers said about 40 people attended a question-and-answer meeting on the proposed facility last month, and about 95 percent voiced concerns about the location, in the middle of the two towns.
Link also addressed the opposition.
“The town hall event was saturated with folks opposing the project and we didn’t feel comfortable moving forward with the purchase of the property for various reasons,” he said.
Link said they will be looking at other properties in Indiana County and that it could be a “great thing” for a community.
“People are afraid of what they don’t understand,” said Link, a licensed professional counselor. “I get that, but I’m in the business of saving lives.”
According to previous reports, the project is faith-based, and the facility would be fully licensed through the state. Patients would stay from three to 10 days for diagnosis and treatment.
“They will be seen by nurses, therapists, medical doctors, counselors and other medically appropriate staff on a daily basis,” Link and Grettler previously explained. “One-hundred percent of the population will be geared towards providing specialized detox beds for patients coming into the facility with severe withdrawal symptoms,” the facility officials said previously. It would be “run similar to a small inpatient hospital,” and patients will be cared for 24/7.
In other business Monday, supervisors:
• Set trick-or-treating in Center Township for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Residents who wish to give out candy should turn on a porch light, and participants are advised to be careful and “use your own judgment when it comes to COVID.”
• Reminded residents of a food distribution program set for Saturday at Homer City Borough, Coral-Graceton Fire Hall, Our Lady of the Assumption Church Lucernemines location and the Aultman Fire Hall.
The guidelines allow an income level up to $36,800 for an individual; $42,050 for a family of two; $47,300 for three; $52,500 for four; $56,800 for five; $61,000 for six; $65,200 for seven and $69,400 for eight.
Food boxes will contain items such as canned goods, perishables such as fruit and meat, and more.
Residents can register up until the time of distribution.
The township is also seeking volunteers to help distribute food. To help or register for food, call the office at (724) 479-2688.
• Reported crews have been working on berming and paving Ginter Road and have replaced boards on Long Bridge, installed pipes on Second Street in Graceton and installed pipes and a catch basin on Run Around Road.
Tar and chipping was done on Nehrig Road, Pierce Road, Graham Road, Brown Road and Neal Road, Smyers said. Crews also cleaned up trees and cleaned out catch basins from storm damage.
• Announced that Straw Construction was awarded the bid on the Aultman Entryway Project, funded by a $221,146 Community Development Block Grant, with an extra $68,621 in funding from the township. Subcontractor Quaker Sales Corporation completed the paving, Smyers said.