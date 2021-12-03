The Indiana Players is pleased to announce its upcoming performances of “On The Supernova Special,” written and directed by Mary Jo Bowes, at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Performances this week will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and will continue next week on Dec. 10, 11 and 12.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for children 5 years old and younger. All audience members will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.
Famous children from literature (Huck Finn, Oliver Twist, Little Lord Fauntleroy, Tom Sawyer, Becky Thatcher, Nancy Drew and others) find themselves on a train going to where they do not know. They are following a magnificent star that is leading them East. On their journey they find common ground and an appreciation of each other and a bit about trust and faith.
Tickets are available on the website at www.indianaplayers.com, by calling the theater at (724) 464-0725, or at the box office (if not sold out).The Players recommend reserving the tickets in advance. Follow The Indiana Players on Facebook at www.facebook.com/indianaplayers.