The Indiana Players will present Patrick Barlow’s “The 39 Steps,” based on the novel by John Buchan and film by Alfred Hitchcock, at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse in Indiana.
Directed by Bill Herring, performances are set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as March 25, 26 and 27.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available on the website at www.indianaplayers.com, by calling the theater at (724) 464-0725, or at the box office (if not sold out).