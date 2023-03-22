The Indiana Players is pleased to announce the 12th Annual One-Acts Festival opening Thursday and running through Sunday at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse.
The 12th Annual One-Acts Festival is comprised of five diverse one act-act shows exploring themes of love, loss, and life through comedy, tragedy and even parody. This year’s festival includes:
“The Real Problem,” written by Bruce Kane and directed by Vanessa Arvidson; “This Was Your Life,” written and directed by Garry Barnett; “Till Death Do Us Part,” written and directed by Harry Decker; “I Love You, Lynn Swann,” written by Michael Soloway and directed by Katrina Kayden; and “Cindy & Julie,” written by Bruce Kane and directed by Sharon Herring.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students and $10 for Indiana Players members.
The performances contain mild language and mature themes.
Thursday is IUP Night at the Playhouse, where I-Card holders can purchase two tickets for $20. Support the Indiana Players and your fellow IUP community members both onstage and behind the scenes of the 12th Annual One-Acts Festival! I-Card must be presented at the box office to receive the discount. Discount is not available on tickets purchased online. Pricing is valid for every two tickets purchased.