Jungle Book

Pictured are, bottom row, from left, Lyla Yount (Wolf) and Avery Schneider (Rikki-Tikki); middle row, Isabella Brunetto (Queen Monkey) and Leah Moran (Bagheera); and top row, Madelyn Buffone (Shere Khan), Grayson Brunetto (Mowgli), Brandon Iandiorio (Baloo) and Zayne Hostetter (Kaa).

 Submitted photo

The Indiana Players will present its summer youth musical, “The Jungle Book — The Musical,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Aug. 12 and 13; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 14.

The musical, directed by Tracey Iandiorio, tells the story of Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves in the jungle. With the help of his friends — Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther, and Kaa the python — Mowgli is learning to survive as they teach him about “Jungle Law.” Along the way he encounters the hooded cobra who guards the treasure vault, and hilarious coconut-tossing monkeys. But the jungle is also the home of Shere Khan, the dangerous man-eating tiger who has vowed to destroy Mowgli.