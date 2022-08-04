The Indiana Players will present its summer youth musical, “The Jungle Book — The Musical,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Aug. 12 and 13; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 14.
The musical, directed by Tracey Iandiorio, tells the story of Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves in the jungle. With the help of his friends — Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther, and Kaa the python — Mowgli is learning to survive as they teach him about “Jungle Law.” Along the way he encounters the hooded cobra who guards the treasure vault, and hilarious coconut-tossing monkeys. But the jungle is also the home of Shere Khan, the dangerous man-eating tiger who has vowed to destroy Mowgli.