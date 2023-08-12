PA Liquor Control Board logo

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is inviting bids for 20 expired restaurant licenses — including one that has been auctioned off before in Indiana County — in the LCB’s 12th license auction since state Act 39 became effective in August 2016.

In addition to the Indiana County license up for grabs, in West Wheatfield Township, licenses also are being offered in Clearfield, Somerset, Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bradford, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Greene, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike and Potter.