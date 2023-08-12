The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is inviting bids for 20 expired restaurant licenses — including one that has been auctioned off before in Indiana County — in the LCB’s 12th license auction since state Act 39 became effective in August 2016.
In addition to the Indiana County license up for grabs, in West Wheatfield Township, licenses also are being offered in Clearfield, Somerset, Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bradford, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Greene, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike and Potter.
In West Wheatfield, the license called R-18142 went unclaimed in 2017, then was awarded in 2020 to Dunne Manning Stores LLC, a Lehigh Valley-based operator of convenience stores.
Bids for this auction are due by noon Monday, Sept. 25. The 12th auction again will use a sealed bid process, and the LCB plans to open those bids on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
The minimum bid for each license is $25,000, and each bid must be accompanied by a bid surety of $5,000 or 5 percent of the total bid amount — whichever is higher — to avoid frivolous and underfunded bids.
The highest responsive bidder for each license will win the right to submit an application for the license to the PLCB within six months of auction award. If bid payment is not received within two weeks of auction award, the second-highest bidder will have the opportunity to apply for the license. Bids will be held in escrow by the PLCB, pending approval of the license application.
Questions and answers will be posted to the Department of General Services e-marketplace website by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.