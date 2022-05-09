The Plumville Lions Club Annual Memorial Day parade will take place in Plumville on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. As in previous years the parade will be led by the local veterans group along with the Marion Center High School Marching Band.
Any churches; scouting, twirling, antique car or horse groups; ball teams; families; or other organizations are welcome to enter the parade.
Floats are welcome to be a part of the festivities.
Those wishing to participate should be at the beginning of the parade route near the Plumville Ambulance Center (at the intersection of Route 85 and 210) between 10 and 10:50 a.m. on May 30.
For more information, call (724) 397-8764 or (724) 397-2250.