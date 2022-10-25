The Penns Manor Area School District will be distributing meals to the veterans and senior citizens of the district from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Meals will be distributed in carry-out containers right to your vehicle. Please enter the parking lot from Route 403 and drive to the high school bus circle.
If you are a member of the Two Lick Senior Center in Clymer, meals will be served around 11 a.m.
The menu consists of a hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert.
A video presentation honoring our veterans will be available to view at www.pennsmanor.org.
Please call Mrs. Julie Miller at (724) 254-2666, ext. 4951, to reserve a meal by Monday, Oct. 31.