As part of its plan to acquire the U.S. subsidiary of a Spanish financial group, Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group Inc. announced an $88 billion Community Benefits Plan.
It is meant to provide loans, investments and other financial support to bolster economic opportunity for low- and moderate-income individuals and communities, people and communities of color and other underserved individuals and communities over a four-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
It is tied to the anticipated regulatory approval and closing of PNC’s acquisition of Houston, Texas-based BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. of Bilbao, Spain.
Completion of that acquisition will give PNC a coast-to-coast franchise with a presence in 29 of the 30 largest markets in the United States.
“While it is too early at this time for us to provide a specific, geographic allocation of the financial support described in (Tuesday’s) announcement, it will benefit western Pennsylvania as an existing PNC market,” PNC Corporate Public Relations Director Marcey Zweibel said.
Locally, that presence extends to branches on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus and along Ben Franklin Road in White Township, as well as several ATMs in and around Indiana.