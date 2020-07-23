The downtown Indiana branch of PNC Bank, which has been temporarily closed, will shut down permanently on Nov. 13.
The office at 621 Philadelphia St., also known as the Farmers Branch, is to be merged with another existing PNC branch at 76 Ben Franklin Road in White Township.
“We constantly evaluate our branches, together with our other available channels of banking, to ensure that they are most effectively meeting our customers’ needs,” PNC Bank Director of Corporate Public Relations Marcey Zwiebel said this morning. “As a result of these evaluations, which were conducted independently of impacts created by COVID-19, the decision was made to consolidate the Farmers Branch located at 621 Philadelphia St.”
The decision ends more than a century of banking at the location. The original Farmers Bank began in 1876 and built its office at the Philadelphia Street location in 1894. Zwiebel called attention to other ways one may bank with PNC, including online, mobile, ATM and telephone connections.
“Approximately 73 percent of consumer customers used non-teller channels for the majority of their transactions during the second quarter of 2020,” Zweibel said.
“These shifts in the way customers are conducting their banking transactions are important inputs that inform our branch consolidation decisions.”
PNC also has a branch listed on the second floor of the Hadley Union Building on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, operating when the university is in session.