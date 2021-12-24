When Joanna “Nannie” Meda, 4, was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia Sept. 20, life changed dramatically for her and her family, mother Kelly Gamble, father Edwin “Eddie” Meda and brother Julian Meda, 14.
A pre-K student at Blairsville Elementary who loves to sing, dance, read and make crafts, she can no longer participate in many activities she loves due to her compromised immune system, Gamble said.
Taking Nannie to programs at Sharon’s School of Dance and Cheer Trixx Athletics has been replaced with trips to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she receives chemotherapy.
The family, of Josephine, will be the recipients of funds raised at this year’s Blairsville Polar Plunge as it is set to return New Year’s Day.
The plunge will be at noon Jan. 1 at the Blairsville Area Veterans Memorial Boat Launch. The 10th event is hosted by the Friends of Blairsville Parks and Recreation and returns after a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NANNIE’S JOURNEY
In order to care for Nannie, Gamble, a graduate of Blairsville, took an unpaid leave of absence from work. While she is in remission, Nannie will receive chemotherapy for the next two years to prevent the cancer from returning, Gamble said.
Right now, she goes every 10 days. Her next appointment is Dec. 30. She’s in her third phase of treatment, Gamble explained, Interim Maintenance 1.
“She will be sedated to receive a lumbar puncture in her spine and receive chemotherapy in her spine,” Gamble said. “She will then receive regular chemotherapy the same day after she recovers.”
There have been some setbacks along the way.
Most recently, Nannie tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Gamble and Eddie testing positive as well.
“She can’t catch a break,” Gamble said. “She’s my hero.”
She also had some issues with ports, used to deliver doses of chemotherapy. One on her right side didn’t heal correctly, Gamble said, and one on the other side “flipped backwards and had to be corrected.”
“All of these things are rare,” Gamble said. “But they both happened to Nannie.”
And there are the emotional aspects.
“Nannie never had her hair cut,” Gamble said. “My sister, Kristin, cut it short because it was falling out really badly. Then, she shaved both of our heads. I didn’t want my Nannie to go through this alone.
“Nannie said she looks like a boy and no one will know she’s a girl. I told her ‘you are my bald beauty!’”
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Brock Harsh, director of Parks and Recreation in Blairsville and an organizer of the event, said it began years prior to its inception as a fundraiser.
“A group of guys got together and decided that every Jan. 1 they would start the New Year by jumping/walking/submerging themselves in the river,” Harsh said.
They called themselves “the crazies.”
One of the crazies, Bill Lenhardt, was on the rec board, Harsh said, and he offered for the department to take over the annual event to help families in need after news of the tradition spread in the community and organizers recognized its potential to do good.
Funds raised are provided to a local family experiencing hardship or tragedy.
“If we are fortunate enough to not have a family need support, the money raised is used for another organization we have, Share The Joy,” Harsh said. “Share The Joy is where we help local families throughout the year, mainly Christmastime. We provide clothing and toys for families that are in need to help give the gift of hope that Santa brings each year by putting gifts under the tree. We have also helped with heating bills, food vouchers and winter clothing for local families in need.”
Harsh said the Polar Plunge event keeps growing, and in 2019 there were around 60 participants.
“Each year the number gets bigger and bigger,” he said. “My hope is that we can really continue to grow this event mainly because of who it supports. One hundred percent of everything we get for that day goes straight to the family or individual. So the more participants or donors we get, the more money the family can receive.”
People have fun with it while helping someone in need.
“It’s one of my favorite events we do, mainly because of the purpose and atmosphere,” Harsh said. “We have groups, grandfathers and granddaughters, Elvis, the Pope. We even had Santa one year jump in.”
The event brings together with community and is made possible by the following, Harsh said:
• Ab Dettorre and the Blairsville volunteer fire department, which provides personnel in the water to help keep everyone safe
• Joe Spiaggi, Blairsville Borough (for wood to keep participants warm) and Mayor Frank Harsh
• IRMC for $500 donation each year to help with the cause
• David Chaek for customizing T-shirts for participants
• Ron LoPresti
• Blairsville Eagle Riders
• Blairsville Sanso’s
• Ferguson Funeral Home
“A number of supporters from the community all help make this event a success,” Harsh said.
Harsh expects the Polar Plunge won’t need postponed, but reasons would include high water or a frozen river.
“It doesn’t look like that will happen this year,” he said.
Updates will be posted on the Blairsville Polar Plunge and Blairsville Community Center Facebook pages, where a waiver and other forms are also available.
The registration is a $20 donation, which should be provided along with the registration form either in advance to Blairsville Community and Recreation Center, or the day of the event.
Donations without plunging into the Conemaugh River are also accepted.
Checks should be made payable to Friends of the Blairsville Parks and Recreation Foundation, 101 East North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717.
A Facebook fundraiser, 2022 Blairsville Polar Plunge, is another way to donate to the event.
Gamble expressed her gratitude for the community support.
“I cannot thank everyone enough, especially my family, friends and the community,” Gamble said. “I want people to know that Nannie is a fighter and she will beat this. Cancer has taken enough from her and it’s time she takes back control.”