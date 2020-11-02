EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested Friday and lodged in the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment on methamphetamine manufacturing-related charges following an investigation at a home along Rager Road.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Christopher L. Falcone, 43, of Vintondale, and Santana R. Crusan, 31, of Robinson, face charges before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl on felony counts of operating a meth lab and illegal dumping of meth waste, manufacturing meth with a person under 18 present, and manufacturing a controlled substance.
Greenfield said troopers believed three juveniles were present at the residence while the manufacturing of methamphetamine was occurring.
State police said the couple also face misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of pseudoephedrine for use in manufacturing meth and possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary arraignment information was not yet available this morning.
Greenfield said troopers from the state police’s Indiana station responded to Rager Road shortly before noon Friday, after receiving information in reference to suspected methamphetamine manufacturing occurring at the residence. Upon arrival, troopers obtained consent to search and located several items that are consistent with the clandestine manufacturing of methamphetamine, according to the report.
Greenfield said the suspected contraband was located both inside and outside the residence.
The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was then summoned to the scene to safely process, inventory and collect the suspected contraband along with other items in violation of The Controlled Substance, Drug Device and Cosmetic Act.
Greenfield said the scene was processed without incident.
State police encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify them or their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous reports also may be made via a toll-free, 24-hour drug trafficking tip line, 1-877-PA-NODRUGS [(877) 726-6378)].