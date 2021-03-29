State police troopers attempting a welfare check in Creekside Borough are asking residents in the vicinity of Indiana Road north of Route 954 to stay indoors and for motorists to avoid the area.
Troopers were requested earlier today for a welfare check of a "known adult individual," according to a news release.
"Troopers then gathered information, which indicated that the person was armed and barricaded alone inside the residence," police said. "Attempts to contact this person have thus far been unsuccessful."
The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team is assisting, and Creekside Volunteer Fire Department is providing traffic control.