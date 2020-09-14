A Seward man who escaped from police custody Aug. 29 in Westmoreland County was captured Sunday without incident.
Michael Paul Boring, 44, was found in Martin’s General Store along Admiral Peary Highway in Cambria Township after the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Cambria County Sheriff’s Office notified Ebensburg-based state police of Boring’s possible whereabouts.
Boring escaped from the custody of Seward Borough Police during a transport following his apprehension on an outstanding warrant on Aug. 29. Following the escape, Boring was wanted for aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest and theft by unlawful taking.
When he was apprehended, Boring was accompanied by an unidentified 36-year-old female from Seward. Police said she will be charged with hindering apprehension.
Boring is in Cambria County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.