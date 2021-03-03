The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a shadow over Indiana Borough.
Indiana Borough Police Department and other authorities are bracing for a possible IUPatty’s weekend sometime later this month –- and saying it is no safer to have it this year amid the pandemic than it was last year.
“No gathering is safe at this point in time,” Police Chief Justin Schawl told Indiana Borough Council Tuesday night. “Parties are still inherently unsafe.”
And that would include what Schawl previously described as “the unofficial, unsanctioned, social-media-driven celebratory events of IUPatty weekend, which has nothing to do with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”
Citing “some limited and preliminary social media” information, Schawl said there has been some chatter that “at least a few folks are talking about an opportunity to gather.”
It’s not even certain over which weekend that gathering may occur, either March 11-14 or March 18-21. The revelry is typically centered around St. Patrick's Day.
Still, the chief said, “we are continuing to share resources and information with our partners in law enforcement.”
In his summary of 2020 police activity, Schawl recalled how “our focus shifted from strict enforcement to a preservation of community health and protection of property.”
It was a muted celebration last year, with only two people cited for disorderly conduct. A death also was investigated that weekend, but the chief said it was not related to IUPatty celebrations.
The Indiana Area Collaborative Team, or I-ACT, a coalition of stakeholders that includes landlords, business representatives, law enforcement, the university, the borough and White Township, said the weekend of March 19-22, 2020, came and went without any “large gatherings or out-of-control parties.”
Yet it still hit the borough in the pocketbook. Schawl said total costs for that weekend were $625.35 for police overtime and $208.22 for food and beverage.
Meanwhile, the borough and IUP are gathering information as they consider a transition of COVID-19 virus testing in sewage the borough takes into its wastewater treatment plant.
For the past year Indiana has been one of approximately 360 entities involved in a partnership with BioBot Analytics, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that specializes in wastewater epidemiology.
Borough Manager C. Michael Foote said the borough still is working with BioBot, but it is developing a relationship with IUP, “working with them in exchanging data,” with a goal of eventually having the university do the testing.
A member of the IUP Math and Computer Sciences faculty, Dr. Yongtao Cao, has developed an app “On Forecasting the Community-wide COVID-19 Cases from the Concentration of SARS-CoV-2 in Wastewater.”
“What we're doing is a pilot study,” plant Pretreatment Coordinator Roland Francis said Tuesday night. “We're working the kinks out of doing wastewater surveillance ... for whatever comes down the path.”
In other words, it’s research that could be used for future problems, be they a measles outbreak or the Ebola virus.
Also Tuesday, council unanimously approved a new contract between Indiana Borough Police Department and the Indiana Borough Police Benevolent Association.
“I have every confidence that this will offer peace of mind to officers and to the community,” Schawl said.
Foote declined comment about details, asking for time to complete the contract process. He said he hopes the borough can make information available about the contract within a week.
Also, Schawl reported on plans for a countywide event that is meant to boost personal and professional growth, involving municipal police departments as well as the Punxsutawney department across the Jefferson County line.
Schawl said it will involve conversations with Corp. Aaron J. Allen, the Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs Liaison officer.
Foote also reported on how a partnership of the borough, Downtown Indiana Inc. and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is moving forward toward programming to happen outside on the third Thursday of each month, starting April 15. The borough manager said plans include involving the restaurant and retail communities in the downtown business district, with outdoor dining and live music in IRMC Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The first such event also will be tied in with the Indiana Arts Walk, scheduled for April 17.
Council also approved Jeffry Boden as an alternative member of the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board and Samuel Phoebus to a seat on the borough’s Shade Tree Commission.
Phoebus is filling in on the commission for Joseph Trimarchi, who gave his first report to council as interim mayor Tuesday night.
His conversations in recent weeks included speaking with his predecessor, George Hood.
“The former honorable mayor ... is doing very well and sends his greetings and love,” Trimarchi told council.
“We miss him,” Council President Dr. Peter Broad chimed in.
Trimarchi said he also has met several times with Foote and meets regularly with Schawl, citing “wonderful conversations” with the police chief.
“He is accomplishing things for the borough and he has a terrific presence in the community representing the borough,” Trimarchi said.