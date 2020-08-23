If Indiana Borough Council passes an ordinance putting local enforcement behind state COVID-19 regulations, the borough’s police chief said that would be a potentially better, more officer-friendly tool “to combat a blatant and continued non-compliance” his officers may encounter.
However, Chief Justin Schawl said to council’s Public Safety Committee Thursday night, “I would not want any member of the community, or council, to expect a fundamental change in our approach to gaining compliance.”
That approach has included investigations of 23 reports of potential violations since March, but only one incident, as referenced by Councilman James McQuown, where IBPD officers went to a business where a customer defied masking orders.
“That situation escalated to an offense of trespass and was handled as a criminal offense,” Schawl said in a statement to the committee, one of three council panels taking suggestions for a rewrite or revamping of the face covering ordinance that was up for consideration Tuesday night.
As originally proposed, residents, businesses and people visiting the borough would be required to wear facial coverings consistent with state guidelines, to be enforced with fines of up to $300.
However, council voted to authorize Solicitor Neva Stotler to advertise a revised ordinance, which will be worked out after committee meetings, which continue in the coming week with gatherings of council’s Public Works and Administration panels on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, at 7 p.m.
Like the council meeting and Thursday’s Public Safety meeting, all will be available on Zoom links available through the indianaboro.com website.
As suggested this past week, the new ordinance could hold the line on the original idea, or go on to include other state guidelines pertaining to public gatherings.
In his statement, Schawl said, “it is my professional understanding that most law enforcement agencies, if not all, are following an ‘advise and educate’ approach to compliance” with the orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
That would include state police at Indiana, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police force, and State College, the chief said. A public health ordinance passed in State College earlier this month has been discussed by Indiana borough officials.
“My professional understanding remains that the State College Police Department is continuing their previous strategy to gain compliance through consistent messaging and education when opportunities present themselves,” Schawl said. “Should (Indiana Borough) council adopt a similar ordinance it would also be our strategy to remain consistent in approach until a situation would dictate otherwise.”
Should enforcement action be warranted, Schawl said, a 1955 state law suggests a range of $25 to $300 for fines, while a 1929 state law suggests a range of $10 to $50.