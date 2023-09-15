Clymer Borough Police Chief Charles Waller awarded officer Adam Lewis with a certificate of recognition during a borough council meeting Wednesday for repeatedly going “above and beyond” in the line of duty.
Dan Berkey, who works for the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, commended Lewis during the borough’s August council meeting for changing his schedule and going out of his way to ensure the safety and security of a funeral service.
“A guy threatened to come (to a funeral service) and shoot people,” Waller said. “So, officer Lewis took the steps he needed to make sure something like that didn’t happen.”
During the August meeting, Berkey said the family that was having the funeral service contacted multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat but received no support. To Berkey’s surprise, after contacting Clymer police, Lewis took action and made himself present at the funeral service.
“(Lewis) went far above and beyond what any department that family had ever contacted did,” Berkey said. “Their police department, out of state, denied them any action. ... He contacted the Greensburg police department, he contacted the state police department, he contacted the sheriff’s department.
“(Lewis) made that family feel so safe. He just needs commended for doing what he did for our family.”
Berkey’s comments during the August meeting prompted Waller and Clymer Mayor Christina King to recognize Lewis with a formal award.
“From what I’ve seen personally working with Officer Lewis, he always takes the extra step to go above and beyond,” Waller said. “And I see that every day. ... So, we wanted to show him we appreciate everything he does for the borough.”
Lewis, who was hired on as a part-time officer in March and promoted to a full-time officer in May, said he appreciated the award.
“You know, I don’t do this job for awards,” Lewis said. “My goal is to come in and do the best job I can. That’s my reward. But I certainly appreciate (the recognition).”
In other news Wednesday, borough council members approved a number of items of business, including:
• Giving police officers a $0.50 pay differential when working late shifts.
“Our officers who are working after midnight, we are going to give them an additional $0.50 on top of their hourly wage to give them an incentive to work those later hours in the day when crimes tend to happen,” said borough manager Sonya Schrenkel.
• Advertising Ordinance No. 374, regulating open burns. The ordinance regulates outdoor “camp” style fires and delves into: permitted outdoor open flame/heat activities, prohibited activities, where to make complaints and how to stay compliant, how to dispose of ash and cinders and fines/penalties.
“The next steps will be to advertise it in the paper and next month, hopefully, approve the ordinance,” Schrenkel said.
Also Wednesday, borough council made a number of announcements, including:
• Clymer’s annual fall cleanup will take place Oct. 13, 14 and 15.
“Fall cleanup is for our borough residents to dispose of large items that the garbage (collector) will not take,” Schrenkel said. “We bring in some dumpsters, and they’re allowed to bring down like couches and mattresses, and large things like that to throw away. It is for residents only. And the residents receive a voucher inside of their water bill to use for one load of trash.”
• The borough is taking inventory of all the water lines within the borough and is asking residents to send photos of their water meters and service lines.
“The DEP is requiring us to inventory our water service lines, and this is something that’s happening all over Pennsylvania. It’s not just Clymer Borough,” Schrenkel said. “The Clymer Borough Municipal Authority is requiring a picture of your water meter and a picture of your service line bringing the water in your home.”
• The 2023 Clymer Days Festival is set to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 10 a.m. to dusk Sunday, Sept. 24, at Sherman Street Park.
