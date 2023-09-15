Clymer police chief awards officer Adam Lewis with certificate of recognition

Clymer Borough Police Chief Charles Waller, left, awarded Clymer officer Adam Lewis with a certificate of recognition during a borough council meeting Wednesday for repeatedly going “above and beyond” in the line of duty.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

Dan Berkey, who works for the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, commended Lewis during the borough’s August council meeting for changing his schedule and going out of his way to ensure the safety and security of a funeral service.