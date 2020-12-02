This week, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl reiterated a point many have made: “2020 is unlike any year we have seen before.”
He did so in a letter to “Downtown Indiana Business Partners” that said the Indiana Borough Police Department will pursue “an increasingly proactive strategy to assist in mitigating the risk and rise of COVID 19 infections throughout our local community.”
The letter follows advice Gov. Tom Wolf sent on Nov. 23 to IBPD and other local law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth, asking those agencies to step up monitoring and penalties “to make certain that we are reaching the maximum compliance level possible.”
As noted in his letter, Schawl said, “effective Nov. 18, the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health enhanced the face covering requirement language to now include ‘indoors or in an enclosed space, where another person or persons who are not members of the individuals household are present in the same space, irrespective of physical distance.’”
And while he recognized “that our pursuit of increasingly proactive measures … will not be met with universal community agreement,” the chief wrote that IBPD is “not turning against anyone in our business community — we are turning to you for increased assistance during this most unusual time.”
He added that, “we are confident that our extensive community education and advisement approach has reached all corners of Indiana Borough, but despite our best efforts we continue to hear accounts, albeit sporadic, of non-compliance within our business community.”
And those “best efforts” include working “tirelessly to keep Indiana Borough and our business community safe and welcoming,” Schawl wrote. “As of this letter we have conducted 1,627 business security checks since the start of COVID-19, in addition to responding to every known business need.”
He promised his officers would remain tactful in their approach, but urged businesses that have relaxed adherence to applicable public health orders “to renew that commitment. Help us avoid a potentially negative interaction with those we have worked so diligently to support by wearing a mask indoors and requiring all customers and employees to be similarly attired.”
He said his department is just a phone call away should a business need assistance with an occasion of non-compliance.
“Working together, not against, is our best path for community safety and success,” Schawl wrote.