Lights and the “open” sign were on at Crouse’s Café in Shelocta, and staffers at Crouse’s Café at 660 Philadelphia Street said they were open this morning.
On Saturday, Indiana Borough police cited the owner of Crouse’s for defiance of state orders prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With a tone of regret, Police Chief Justin Schawl reported that officers cited John Crouse with summary violations of the state Administrative Code and the Disease Prevention and Control Law, for serving diners Saturday morning after being warned to comply with the order issued Dec. 10 by Gov. Tom Wolf and the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Wolf directed restaurants and taverns to serve only take-out meals, offer curbside service or to deliver orders from Dec. 12 to Jan. 3.
However, Crouse’s posted on its Facebook page Dec. 15, “After taking the time to speak to our current employees, we can not justify shutting our doors two weeks before Christmas. Remaining closed would require us to lay off over 25 employees weeks before Christmas.”
Schawl said police met with Crouse on Dec. 15 to review the state order and issued written warnings when the restaurant served patrons in the dining room on Dec. 16, 19 and 21.
“The citations were issued after education and repeated warnings, both in-person and via letter, were exhausted,” Schawl reported in a news release.
The state health department on Dec. 22 ordered Crouse’s restaurants in Indiana and Shelocta, along with 38 others across the state, to close following inspections the preceding week in response to complaints about COVID-19-related violations.
A sign posted on the doors of Crouse’s Philadelphia Street restaurant listed “Holiday Hours” of operation for Dec. 19 through 24, Dec. 26 and 27, as well as Saturday and Sunday.
“Thank you for your support during this tough year,” the poster read.
On Facebook, the restaurants said, “We will follow the guidelines to help ensure the safety of our guests. We understand that some may not feel safe coming out and we respect your opinion. But, many small businesses, including ourselves, may not be able to survive another shut down.”
In a news release Wednesday, the governor said all in-person businesses may operate at 75 percent occupancy, except where noted.
That includes restaurants. Wolf said self-certified restaurants may open at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining, while restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25 percent capacity for indoor dining.
On Saturday, Schawl said the citations would be filed at Indiana District Court.
Crouse will be permitted 10 days to respond to the charges. The chief said the police department understands the burdens that business owners have faced because of closings during the pandemic.
“It has been our intent to support every resident and all business partners throughout the pandemic and we are confidence that every opportunity for support and avoidance of citations was provided to Mr. Crouse during this difficult time,” Schawl wrote.
In nearby areas, two restaurants were cited by state officials in Armstrong County. Everyone is open. at Dob Bros Country Kitchen on the Kiskiminetas-South Bend township line, while in North Apollo the Yak Diner was announcing breakfast specials for today through Thursday.
Staff Writer Patrick Cloonan and the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.