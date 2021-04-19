A fire that damaged the rear of Spaghetti Benders restaurant, 563 Philadelphia St., has been ruled an accident, Indiana Borough police reported Sunday.
Chief Justin Schawl said investigators interviewed the residents, reviewed surveillance video recordings and inspected the site as part of the probe.
The blaze apparently began about 9:30 p.m. March 21 at or near ground level outside a door leading to the kitchen of the restaurant and climbed the back side of the building. The fire burned the vinyl siding from the building and destroyed a wooden fire escape.
Occupants of a second floor apartment and three guests working in an informal office upstairs from the restaurant were assisted to safety without significant injury, according to reports from the scene of the fire.
A state police fire marshal and officers of Indiana Fire Association also took part in the investigation.