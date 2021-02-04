HOMER CITY -- State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Thursday morning that three individuals involved in a disturbance and physical altercation in Homer City on Wednesday afternoon fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
State police also said they found no evidence of a shooting that was first reported to authorities along North Main and East Church streets.
Troopers said they conducted numerous interviews and determined that three people were involved, a 16 year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both of Homer City, a 22-year-old male from Indiana.
Police also said minor to moderate injuries were reported in the incident that was reported to Homer City Police Department shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the Troop A Forensic Services Unit assisted at the scene and was unable to locate any physical evidence to confirm that a shooting occurred. He said troopers examining the scene were unable to locate any shell casings or firearms, nor have any such items been seized in the course of this investigation.
Greenfield said troopers are encouraging anyone with information to immediately contact the Indiana Station at (724) 357-1960.
The situation also prompted a lockdown on the nearby Homer-Center School District campus, just across the borough line in Center Township.
Homer-Center High School Principal Jody Rainey said the shutdown was conducted for precautionary reasons.
"We still maintained instruction," Rainey said.
He also applauded the training of state police and other authorities involved at the scene Wednesday afternoon, calling them well trained and excellent.
Homer City and Blairsville Borough police departments, Indiana County Sheriff's deputies and Homer City Volunteer Fire Department also had roles at the scene Wednesday.
"There were so many multiple reports and rumors," Rainey said. "State police have done a great job of keeping us abreast. We don't hear a lot unless they absolutely know a lot."
The Homer-Center principal reported normal operations today on the campus.
There also was a lockdown at Homer City United Methodist Church near North Main and East Church, but a group of five women there just continued making candy Easter eggs.