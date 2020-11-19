A suspect who had been on the State Police Troop A’s Five Most Wanted for several months is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after being taken into custody Monday by members of the state police Fugitive Task Force.
State police said Jonathan J. Shetler, 35, was wanted on a felony count of receiving stolen property reported to state police on May 29 in Conemaugh Township.
Shetler, whose last known address was Saltsburg, was arraigned by Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee and remanded to the county jail, where he awaits a preliminary hearing Nov. 25 before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert S. Bell, Sr.
Troopers said Shetler also was charged with a series of traffic offenses dated Aug. 2 in Center Township. Steffee is awaiting pleas in those cases.
Two others who were added to the Five Most Wanted along with Shetler in August remain on the list:
• Dustin D. Finch, 36, whose last known address was Altoona, and last was seen in Strongstown. He is wanted for a felony criminal trespass on July 15 in Pine Township and a preliminary hearing on that charge is pending before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
• Tasha M. Wennick, 39, whose last known address was Strongstown, and last was seen there, also is wanted for felony criminal trespass on July 15 in Pine Township.
She also has a preliminary hearing pending before Welch.