SALTSBURG — State police cautioned vehicle owners against leaving their cars and trucks unlocked after troopers investigated four reports of property, including guns, being stolen from vehicles in the Saltsburg and Conemaugh Township area.
The wave of intrusions, between Monday and Thursday, began with a reported that someone took a loaded, black Springfield XDS 9 mm handgun and holster, a wallet with $243 cash and a pair of sunglasses valued at $100 from a Ford F-150 truck on High Street, Conemaugh Township.
The owner told troopers that his property, worth an estimated $793, vanished between 5:30 p.m. Monday and noon Wednesday.
Indiana-based troopers also reported that $296 worth of belongings, including a silver and black Century Arms 9x18 mm Makarov-style semi-automatic handgun, a 15-pack of Miller Lite beer, an air compressor in a carrying case and a checkbook, were stolen from a Dodge truck parked on High Street in Saltsburg.
The truck is believed to have been ransacked between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
No details were provided on two other reported thefts.
“As always, residents are reminded to secure their vehicles, keep valuables out of view and avoid storing firearms in unattended vehicles,” spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield advised residents in a news release.