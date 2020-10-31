UNITY TOWNSHIP — State police at Greensburg are investigating a Thursday night incident at a structure along a rural road near Latrobe that is known as “Trump House.”
It is a house painted with blue fields, white stars and red and white stripes similar to an American flag, with a sign out front as well as a larger-than-life statue of President Donald Trump.
State police spokesman Trooper Stephen Limani said officers were dispatched to the house along state Route 4432 in Unity Township shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday for noises that sounded like potential gunshots.
“During the course of our investigation we were able to determine (that) a female exited a silver Subaru,” Limani said. “She walked to the area near (a) metal Trump sign. She throws objects at the sign, most likely rocks. She gets back into the passenger side of the vehicle and fled on (state Route) 982.”
State police are handling the matter as an incident of criminal mischief. Limani is asking anyone with information to contact the state police Troop A station in Greensburg at (724) 832-3288.