Indiana Borough police warned area residents to abide by Pennsylvania laws and local ordinances restricting the discharge of fireworks.
A loosening of state laws in 2017 made legal the use of so-called consumer fireworks such as bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers along with fountains, snaps and sparklers, but maintained the prohibition of display fireworks for all except licensed professional pyrotechnicians.
Mortars, aerial shells and items with more than 50 milligrams of explosive material still are banned from consumer use, police said.
Locally, Indiana prohibits discharge of fireworks within 150 feet of any structure, from motor vehicles or from buildings, by anyone who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or anywhere without permission of the property owner.
The advisory follows a number of reports and complaints to police of the ongoing use of fireworks in Indiana since Independence Day, according to a news release.
According to the police statement, “As fireworks remain accessible, we want to provide the best information for community peace, safety and comfort.”
Officials also reminded residents that loud, unnecessary and unusual noise that annoys, disturbs or endangers the health or safety of others also are prohibited by ordinance.
Residents may report unlawful use of fireworks by phoning Indiana Borough police at (724) 349-2121, according to the report.