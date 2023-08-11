INDIANA
Harassment
On July 12 at 6:19 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department said, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Wayne Avenue for a disturbance.
After an investigation, police said, Jaelynn McNeal, 20, of Indiana, was cited for summary harassment.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea in the matter.
On Wednesday at 9:54 p.m., Indiana Borough Police dispatched officers to the 100 block of North Third Street for a domestic incident in progress.
Upon arrival, police said, Ziere Thornton, 21, of Indiana, was identified as the suspect in an assault on an identified female.
Thornton was arraigned early Thursday before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who set his bond at $20,000, unsecured, and scheduled a preliminary hearing on simple assault and harassment charges for Aug. 23 at 11:15 a.m.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft, drunkenness
State police at Troop A, Indiana, have filed a series of charges against Khamh Bawl Thawng, 37, who had addresses listed in Kentwood, Mich., and Indiana, for a series of incidents on Monday and Tuesday at the Sheetz along Ben Franklin Road.
On Monday at 12:26 a.m., troopers said, Thawng was observed placing a 12-ounce bottle of liquor in the rear waist band of his pants before leaving the store without paying for it.
Troopers said Thawng was found highly intoxicated, drinking in an outside eatery of the convenience store. State police said a test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.3 percent alcohol, after which Thawng was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and then to the state police barracks for processing.
On Tuesday at 12:49 a.m., troopers returned to the Sheetz and found Thawng was highly intoxicated, and had contacted state police multiple times with no legitimate purpose.
Thawng said he did not have a valid residence in Pennsylvania and was going to take a bus out of town.
Instead, he was arraigned twice later in the day before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, once for disorderly conduct, the other for retail theft, and was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bond pending an 11 a.m. hearing Aug. 22 before Steffee.
