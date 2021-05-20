WHITE TOWNSHIP
Fight
State police handed out citations to four people that troopers found fighting at 10:47 p.m. Monday on Grove Lane in the housing development off Acorn Street.
Officers cited Makaia Watts, 20, of Monessen, Westmoreland County; Camillia Brigden, 20, of Roscoe, Washington County; Molly Cunningham, 21, of Indiana; and Guinevere Haines, 19, of Scottdale, Westmoreland County, with summary counts of harassment on Tuesday in Homer City District Court.
Each faces a May 28 deadline to enter a plea to the charges.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Dog violation
Lauryn McAfee, 28, of Punxsutawney, allowed her dog to run loose in a neighbor’s yard at 1956 Scotland Ave. Ext. 16 at 12:35 p.m. Monday, state police at Punxsutawney reported. Troopers cited McAfee for failure to confine the animal to her own premises.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Vandalism
Someone shot out a window of Robert Sposito’s house at 1114 Moss Creek Road at 10:42 a.m. May 13, state police reported.
Troopers set the damage at $100.
According to the report, police determined the shot was fired by accident and that Sposito declined prosecution.