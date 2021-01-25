INDIANA
Drugs
State police discovered heroin and apprehended a fugitive during a traffic stop at 8:21 p.m. Jan. 18 at South Fourth and Locust streets, according to a report.
Online court records show no charges related to the incident have been filed.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A Philadelphia woman, 18, was accused of stealing a blanket, gloves, a hat and some paint, all valued at $24.33, from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, state police reported.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Theft
Alexandra Forman, of Indiana, reported to state police that she left her cellphone behind at the Sunoco A-Plus store, 1726 Oakland Ave., at 10:14 p.m. Jan. 17 and that it was gone when she returned for it.
The person who took the phone could be charged with theft of lost or mislaid property, according to the report.
The missing phone, an LG G5 Smart Phone, is reported to be worth $200.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Animal Cruelty
State police investigated an apparent matter of animal neglect that was discovered during a visit to a residence along West Philadelphia Street Extension at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers referred the investigation to Indiana County Humane Society, according to the report.
Harassment
A 42-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man face possible charges stemming from the investigation of a domestic altercation at 10:39 p.m. Jan. 11 on Chestnut Street, state police reported Sunday.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Domestic
State police said a man and woman, both age 20, inflicted injuries on each other during a domestic dispute on Cripps Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators also discovered narcotics at the scene, according to the report. No charges have yet been filed.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Assault
State police reported that a 52-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter, both of Strongstown, engaged in a domestic fight at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at 170 Country Meadows Lane.
Troopers described both as victims said both were arrested, and withheld their names from a news release. Without specifying which, police said one was injured and the other was sent to Indiana County Jail to await arraignment.
Online court records show no charges have been filed in the case. Officials at Indiana County Jail refused to identify the suspect who was detained.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Assault
A Ford City man, 43, threatened an Indiana woman, 49, with a knife at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 12 on Old Route 56 at Warren Road, state police reported today.
Charges have not yet been filed.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Burglary
Shelbie Kovach, of Johnstown, told state police that someone apparently kicked open the door to a vacant house at 393 Germany Lutheran Cemetery Road between Jan. 9 and 14.
The damage was estimated at $100. Police said nothing was believed to be missing from the house.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
A 21-year-old Blairsville man was suspected of driving under the influence after state police said he drove a 2011 Kia Forte over an embankment into the waters of the Conemaugh River at 8:49 a.m. Friday, according to state police.
Troopers at Kiski Valley said the driver abandoned the car and fled to his residence. Police withheld his name and said charged would be filed in Bradenville District Court.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Endangerment
State police reported that a 41-year-old Saltsburg woman shut two children, ages 8 and 10, out of a house along Route 819 at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 13, while she took several pills in an attempt to harm herself.
Citing the cold weather, troopers said the woman would be accused of endangering the welfare of children. Charges have not yet been filed.