Indiana
Theft
Someone stole a small semi-automatic pistol from a vehicle that was parked near the 700 block of Wayne Avenue between 12:30 and 3 a.m. Sunday, Indiana Borough police reported.
o o o
Borough police said someone stole a red, 17-foot Tracker brand bass boat that had been kept in storage at a facility along Station Avenue between Philadelphia and Water streets. Investigators were told Sunday that the boat last was seen there in October 2019. Police set the loss at $20,000.
o o o
A purple iPhone 11 was stolen from a house along South Seventh Street between School and Locust streets between 1 and 3 a.m. Sunday, Indiana Borough police said. Officers withheld the name of the person who reported the missing phone.
Drug violation
Borough police charged Madeline Defonzo, 21, of Indiana, with possession of a small amount of marijuana in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court. Investigators found the contraband during a traffic stop at 8:51 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 600 block of Locust Street. Defonzo was a passenger in the vehicle, according to a report.
Disorderly gathering
Ryan Rajnath, 22, of Indiana, was cited at 7:10 p.m. Saturday with hosting a disorderly gathering at 220 S. Seventh St. after borough police were sent to investigate a disturbance, according to a report.
Harassment
Indiana Borough police said an Effort, Monroe County, woman, 20, hit another person at 7:25 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue and will be cited with harassment. Online records show charges have not yet been filed.
Noise violations
At 4:25 p.m. Saturday, borough police investigated a noise violation in the 600 block of Wayne Avenue. Officers said a 21-year-old Belle Vernon, Fayette County, man was charged with violating the borough code for playing loud music during a party there. They said a citation was issued through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
o o o
Borough police said a Wilmington, Del., man was found responsible for excessive noise at 11:04 p.m. Saturday on South 10th Street between Philadelphia and Church streets when officers responded to complaint. Charges have not yet been filed.
Public drunkenness
Police said a 21-year-old Johnstown man was found to be under the influence of alcohol at 2:54 a.m. Saturday at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., where workers told officers that the man refused to leave the store. Charges have not yet been filed.
o o o
Indiana police cited Christopher Summers, 21, of Doylestown, Bucks County, with public drunkenness at 6:03 p.m. Saturday after officers found him intoxicated in the 700 block of Klondyke Avenue, according to a report.
o o o
Jeffrey Smith, 36, of Indiana, was cited with public drunkenness at 8:36 a.m. Thursday when borough police were told of an intoxicated man in the 500 block of South Fourth Street, according to a report.
DUI
A Blairsville man, 20, was suspected of driving under the influence at 3:09 a.m. Feb. 7 on South Sixth Street between Philadelphia and Church streets, police reported Monday. Police said charges will be based on the result of a blood test.
White Township
DUI
A 23-year-old Blairsville man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday at 3:02 a.m. after a traffic stop along Old Route 119 North at Thompson Road. State police at Indiana said charges are pending blood alcohol results.
Intoxication
State police discovered Gregory Burns, of Brackenridge, Allegheny County, yelling, stumbling and wandering about Brady Drive at 4:51 a.m. Feb. 6, according to a report. Burns, 46, wore only sandals as he walked through deep snow and suffered an injury when he fell from a wall, police said.
Burns, who was “visibly under the influence of a controlled substance,” was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment and was cited with public drunkenness, troopers reported.
Homer City
Hit-run crash
State police said a black vehicle, unknown make and model, failed to negotiate a sharp left turn from East Indiana Street onto North Main Street and crashed first into a utility pole and a parked sport utility vehicle at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Troopers said the parked vehicle sustained front-end damage and a broken right headlight. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
Harassment
State police said a boy from Homer City accused a 14-year-old Homer City boy of sending harassing messages to him on the SnapChat app at 11:32 p.m. Thursday.
Center Township
Woman cited
Lindsey Sweigart, of Red Barn Road, phoned state police at 2:56 a.m. Saturday to report a burglary that troopers said she imagined while under the influence of drugs. Troopers cited Sweigart, 33, with a summary count of disorderly conduct, accusing her of making several similar reports to police and other emergency services in the recent past and characterizing the incidents as repetitive unreasonable behavior.
Smicksburg
Hit-run crash
State police at Punxsutawney said a Chevrolet Cobalt operated by Dylan Filler, 29, wrecked at 2:36 a.m. Saturday on Glade Run Road at West Kittanning Street, and reported that a witness at the scene said Filler was one of two men who fled the scene prior to the arrival of state police.
Troopers said Filler was not injured in the crash. Troopers charged him with multiple traffic violations in a complaint filed at Clymer District Court.