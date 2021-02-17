ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Trailer stolen
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an unknown White male stole a 2020 Carry-On trailer, valued at $1,000, from the parking lot of McAdoo Motorsports, 8727 Route 422 West shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 10.
A 67-year-old Ringgold, Jefferson County, man told state police that the man was wearing a T-shirt with a suspected thermal underneath when he pulled his white pickup truck up to the trailer.
He said the suspect used what was believed to be a hammer and pry bar to smash off the lock, connect the trailer to his truck and drive away westbound on Route 422. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Child assaulted
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an 8-year-old Indiana boy was the victim of an attempted sexual assault by another male between May 1 and Dec. 31 of last year. The incident remains under investigation.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Window broken
State police in the Kiski Valley reported an incident of criminal mischief that happened shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a window was broken out of a vehicle as it was parked along Route 982. Troopers said the matter remains under investigation.
CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Prisoner harassed
State police said a 19-year-old man from Indiana was harassed by his cellmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill.
Troopers said Tuesday that the incident occurred on Nov. 11, 2020, around noon.