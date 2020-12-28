WHITE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police said an Ernest man, 49, and a Lucernemines man, 19, would be cited in connection with a disturbance among the two men and a 19-year-old Indiana woman at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at 151 Dolores Circle.
Troopers described the incident as a domestic matter. Charges have not yet been filed.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Threats
A Homer City man told state troopers that a juvenile person made threats against him at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday at the Homer-Center School District complex.
Police withheld the youth’s name and gave no other details of the incident.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Theft
An Indiana woman reported that someone used her identification and financial information to attempt an online payment of $535.56 for goods from Walmart.
Unspecified “fraud protection services” halted the transaction and averted any loss to the woman, state police said.
SALTSBURG
Theft
Someone stole a semi-automatic handgun and other property from a Dodge Ram 1500 Promaster truck between 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. Nov. 12, state police at Indiana reported today.
A Saltsburg man told investigators that a two-tone Century Arms 9x18 mm Makarov-style gun in a holster, a black and silver air compressor in a carrying case, a checkbook and a 15-pack of Miller Lite beer were stolen from the truck on High Street. Police estimated the loss at $296.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Harassment
Anthony Cromer Jr., of Johnstown, shoved Kristy Pry, of Saint Patrick Avenue, Northern Cambria, several times at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 19 after he discovered that she had photographed him while he was sleeping in her home and sent the photo to his other girlfriend, state police reported.
Pry, 42, drove Cromer to Johnstown and then contacted the authorities. Police cited Cromer, 36, with a summary count of harassment on Dec. 21.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
A Latrobe man reported to state police that someone used his Social Security number on an application for unemployment assistance on Dec. 11 on Raymond Avenue.
NEW FLORENCE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
Sharon Marsh, of New Florence, reported to state police at 9:18 a.m. Saturday that someone stole $550 cash and a Premier credit card from a Dodge Caravan parked at 204 Chestnut St.