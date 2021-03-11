WHITE TOWNSHIP
Hit-and-run
A motorist fled at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday in a vehicle that hit a Buick Lacrosse driven by Taylor Shearer, of Marion Center, on the Route 119 bypass near the Route 286 exit, state police reported today.
Shearer told police that the other motorist attempted to change lanes and hit the passenger side of the Buick.
Scam alert
An Indiana-area woman, 75, told state police that a telephone caller on Tuesday offered to send free face masks to her and asked for her Medicaid identification number, the name of her physician and her height and weight. She ended the call when she grew suspicious, then told state police of the incident when the caller phoned her again on Wednesday.
Troopers at Indiana advised the woman to contact Medicaid and reported that she sustained no apparent financial loss.
Police advised area residents to discuss common scams with family members and to verify that any phone call, text message or email message is legitimate before they provide any personal information.
Harassment
State police were sent to Oakland Avenue at 3:14 p.m. Feb. 27 to check a report of harassment, but said today that the victim, a 30-year-old Indiana woman, declined to file a complaint.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug probe
State police investigated the discovery of illicit drug paraphernalia at 3:58 p.m. Monday at the Indiana Regional Medical Center clinic along Colony Boulevard off Old Route 22, according to a report. Troopers have not yet identified a suspect.
Shoplifting
Two customers stole three 10-packs of 50 ml bottles of Fireball liquor at 10:12 p.m. March 3 from Sheetz, Route 22, state police reported today.
The loss was set at $29.97.
Troopers said the suspects drove away in a 2015 Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and black rims. One was a Black man who wore a black coat with a thick fur collar, a pink baseball hat and white gloves and carried a silver cane.
The other was a Black man who wore a black coat and has his hair in a bun.
HOMER CITY
Drug offense
State police said an Indiana man, 35, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and state troopers on West Indiana Street at 2:24 p.m. Feb. 23 when he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
On line court records show no charges have been filed.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug offense
A Punxsutawney man, 18, was found holding unspecified drug-related items at Jeff Tech School at 9:02 a.m. March 1, state police reported.
Charges have not yet been filed.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Suspect held
Brad Stubbs, of Brockway, Jefferson County, urinated on the floor of the state police station in Punxsutawney after state troopers arrested him on suspicion of drunken driving, according to a report.
Troopers said that a Chevrolet Uplander van driven by Stubbs wrecked at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday on Route 536. Police believed Stubbs had been drinking and taking drugs and said that while in custody, he caused various damage at the state police station.
Police reported that Stubbs was held at Jefferson County Jail to face DUI charges, which had not been filed as of this morning.