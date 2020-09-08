INDIANA
Drug violation
Troopers at Indiana planned to file felony drug trafficking charges against a Saltsburg man, 36, who was discovered with contraband in his car during a traffic stop at Philadelphia and Fourth streets at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 31.
According to a news release, police discovered a white, powdery substance on the floor at the driver’s feet, 11 stamp bags containing white powder, a portion of a plastic straw with suspected drug residue and other items associated with the sale of drugs. In the trunk, troopers found a digital scale and a digital combination safe.
Armed with a search warrant, troopers found 677 more stamp bags and almost $7,900 in the safe, investigators said. Online court records show charges have not yet been filed.
DUI
State police reported that a 19-year-old Indiana man was suspected of driving while impaired and had suspected drugs in his possession at a traffic stop at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 23 on Oakland Avenue.
Troopers withheld the driver’s name and said a blood test is in process.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Resisting arrest
Roy Franzetti, 48, of Indiana, was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at 845 Laurel St. at 5:42 a.m. Aug. 23, according to state police. Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance but provided no other details.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Intoxication
State police reported that a patient being assisted by paramedics was aggressive toward responders and intoxicated at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday at 195 Cunningham Road.
Troopers said the man was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment. Charges have not yet been filed.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Mischief
Someone defaced a stop sign, a Rayne Run Road marker sign and the pavement along Route 403 at Rayne Run Road at 12:01 a.m. Friday, state police reported. Troopers estimated the loss to the municipality at $350.
o o o
Someone applied spray paint to a Biden for President campaign sign on the lawn at Malcolm Hermann’s residence, 155 Wrigden Run Road, between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday, state police reported.
Troopers set the damage at $100.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A Seward woman told state police that her former boyfriend, a 44-year-old Vintondale man, came to her house along McCachren Road at 4:20 a.m. Friday and started an altercation.
Police said the man would be cited with harassment and disorderly conduct.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
State troopers halted a Saltsburg man on Route 981 at Route 156 at 3:31 p.m. Sunday after being told that he appeared to be intoxicated at short time earlier when he shopped at a Dollar General Store along Route 981.
Troopers said the motorist, 49, would be charged later.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drugs
A 29-year-old Indiana woman was found with methamphetamine and heroin in her possession during a traffic stop at 6:24 p.m. Saturday on Salt Street, according to a report.
Police said the woman was a passenger in the vehicle.
The driver was suspected of being under the influence, police said.
Neither has yet been charged.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs
State police at Punxsutawney reported that a Big Run woman, 56, would be charged following a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. Friday on Columbus Drive.
Troopers found suspected powdered amphetamine in her possession and believed her to be driving under the influence, according to the report.
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Fraud
A Punxsutawney man “attempted to furnish drug free urine” during a drug test administered by the Jefferson County probation office at 1:34 p.m. Thursday on Service Center Road, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Troopers didn’t indicate whether the man, 32, provided a clean sample for another person’s test or used another person’s urine for his own test.
Charges have not yet been filed.