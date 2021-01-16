CLYMER BOROUGH
Drug possession
Clymer Borough Police reported that, during traffic stop at 6:54 p.m. Dec. 28 at Route 403 and 24 Road, driver Devon Sinclair, 20, of Clymer, produced a bag of crystalline substance from his wallet that appeared to be methamphetamine. His passenger, Timothy Stiles, 22, also of Clymer, was also charged after drug paraphernalia was located in his sock, police said.
Both Sinclair and Stiles are awaiting preliminary hearings March 15 before Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
o o o
At 11:14 p.m. Dec. 19, Clymer Borough Police conducted a vehicle stop at Second and Walcott streets.
Police reported that a male passenger, 36, of Clymer, was charged via summons after heroin-related drug paraphernalia including opened stamp bags and syringes were recovered from a container under his seat, which he took ownership of.
Court hearing information is currently unavailable.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Trespass
Borough police reported that a resident in the 1200 block of Washington Street observed a suspicious male on her back porch on Tuesday between 3 and 4 p.m.
The victim could only describe the suspect as being a White male wearing work pants and work shoes. Anybody with information is asked to contact police at (724) 349-2121.