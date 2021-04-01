Indiana
Man cited
Indiana Borough police traced the source of loud music and yelling to partygoers found at 6:21 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Seventh Street and cited a resident, Antonio Brochetti, 22, of Kittanning, with a violation of the noise ordinance.
Perry Township, Jefferson CouNTY
Woman cited
Charlene Smilo, of Valier, shoved a Punxsutawney woman several times at noon March 21 after they argued about wearing a face mask on Monroe Street, state police reported.
Troopers cited Smilo on Wednesday with a summary count of harassment.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Harassment
Michael Scott, of Derry, and Tyler Young, of Torrance, assaulted a Torrance man at 4:30 p.m. March 21 in Torrance State Hospital, according to state police at the Kiski Valley station.
Troopers cited Scott, 40, and Young, 23, with summary counts of harassment on March 24.
Police withheld the name of the man who raised the allegations.