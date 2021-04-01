Police Log slide

Indiana

Man cited

Indiana Borough police traced the source of loud music and yelling to partygoers found at 6:21 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Seventh Street and cited a resident, Antonio Brochetti, 22, of Kittanning, with a violation of the noise ordinance.

Perry Township, Jefferson CouNTY

Woman cited

Charlene Smilo, of Valier, shoved a Punxsutawney woman several times at noon March 21 after they argued about wearing a face mask on Monroe Street, state police reported.

Troopers cited Smilo on Wednesday with a summary count of harassment.

Derry Township, Westmoreland County

Harassment

Michael Scott, of Derry, and Tyler Young, of Torrance, assaulted a Torrance man at 4:30 p.m. March 21 in Torrance State Hospital, according to state police at the Kiski Valley station.

Troopers cited Scott, 40, and Young, 23, with summary counts of harassment on March 24.

Police withheld the name of the man who raised the allegations.

